Local medicinal marijuana growing operation readies for first harvest

GIBSONBURG (WTOL) - It’s a growing industry in Ohio, and the only medicinal marijuana cultivation facility in northwest Ohio is about to gather its first harvest.
Inside of a nondescript greenhouse facility in Gibsonburg, 800 cannabis plants are nearing the end of their cycle.
This growing and cultivation facility is run by Standard Wellness, and was the first vertically integrated medicinal marijuana facility in Ohio.
The company also runs The Forrest dispensary in Sandusky.
Their goal is to not only profit from the booming medical marijuana industry in Ohio, but to also show that it is a legitimate and important business for Ohioans.
“There are a lot of people who have had their lives completely changed thanks to the power of this medicine. So, it’s something that will take some time and we’re definitely going to have to change some minds, but we really want to make sure that we’re shining a light and bringing a lot of attention to it in Ohio,” said Kara Lambert, director of marketing for Standard Wellness.
The first plants began growing in November and will be harvested in six days.
The flower then takes a month to dry and cure, before being sold at The Forest and other dispensaries statewide.
Standard Wellness currently employs 33 workers and fully intends to expand.
Along with eventually selling not only the flower for vaporizing, but also offering CBD and THC infused edibles.
And their license allows for them to expand their 18,000-square-foot greenhouse facility up to 50,000 square feet in the near future.
“It’s been a long time coming to this point and we have a long time horizon in mind here as we build everything. We think the program is setup for great success as we move from just flower products to a limited assorted of infused products to a broad array of infused products for patients,” said Standard Wellness CEO Erik Vaughan.
After Standard Wellness completes their first harvest here in the next six days, they will be averaging a harvest of 800 plants every four weeks.
But after they expand and add those additional greenhouses they will be averaging a harvest of 800 plants every two weeks.
