Get ready for a FIRST ALERT DAY Wednesday

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A winter weather advisory is in effect across northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan from early Wednesday morning through midday. Be advised that travel conditions may become slippery quickly as snow moves into the area.
Areas of snow will move into northwest Ohio from south to north during the early morning hours. The snow will arrive in the Toledo area between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. with as much as 2 inches possible by 10 a.m.
The snow could be much heavier along and south of Route 6. Snow amounts in Findlay could reach as high as 4 inches before turning to wintry mix.
Temperatures will climb well above freezing through the afternoon as winds turn southerly.
The next storm system will bring a brief warm up over the weekend. It may also bring heavy rain showers
