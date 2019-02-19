First Alert Forecast: Clear, cool day before storm system arrives Wednesday

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Clear skies and chilly this morning with temperatures in the teens. It will be a brighter afternoon with highs into the lower 30s. Check out the brilliant full snow moon again this evening!
Our next storm system will approach on Wednesday morning. It will begin with burst of snow early in the morning followed by a wintry mix before changing over to all rain.
Highs late week could reach toward 40 degrees. Saturday will be mainly cloudy with highs in the low 40s.
Sunday will bring a chance of rain, possibly soaking with downpours, but also a surge toward warmer weather briefly. Highs on Sunday could touch on 60 degrees!
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.