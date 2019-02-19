FIRST ALERT DAY: Wednesday for morning commute

TOLEDO (WTOL) -
*Tonight: snow well after midnight
*ALERT DAY Wednesday: Winter Weather Advisory
*Weekend: a brief warm up, rain likely
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect across our entire viewing area from early Wednesday morning through midday.
Areas of snow will move into northwest Ohio from south to north during the early morning hours. The snow will arrive in the Toledo area between 4:00 AM and 7:00 AM with as much as 2″ possible by 10:00 AM.
The snow could be much heavier along and south of route 6. Snow amounts in Findlay could reach as high as 4″ before turning to wintry mix.
Temperatures will climb well above freezing through the afternoon as winds turn southerly.
The next storm system will bring a brief warm up over the weekend. It may also bring heavy rain showers.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.