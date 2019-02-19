Multiple crews work to fight house fire with nearest fire hydrant 5 miles away

HENRY COUNTY (WTOL) - Several fire departments are battling a fire in Liberty Center early Tuesday morning.
The fire is happening at a house on County Road A near 109 and County Road 3. The fire started around 3:30 a.m.
Providence and Swanton fire departments are assisting Liberty Center crews in fighting the fire.
Crews are forced to draw water out of a creek and haul the water back to the home in tankers as the nearest fire hydrant in the area is about 5 or 6 miles away.
Crews say flames engulfed the house within minutes, and that since the fire is so big they have not yet been able to enter the house. They are working on knocking down the fire and cleaning up hot spots.
Crews believe the fire burned into the roof and through the attic before making its way down into the rest of the home.
Crews say one person lives in the home but they don’t believe anyone was home at the time of the fire.
No roads are closed due to the fire.
We have a crew on the way to the scene and will keep you updated with more information as it comes into the newsroom.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.