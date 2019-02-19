Fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld dead at 85, reports say

The iconic fashion designer passed away after a period of ill health, according to French media.

Fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld dead at 85, reports say
February 19, 2019 at 7:11 AM EST - Updated February 19 at 7:11 AM

Author: Suzanne Nuyen, TEGNA

Published: 7:06 AM EST February 19, 2019

Updated: 7:07 AM EST February 19, 2019

Iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has died at 85, according to reports from France.

French Closer magazine reports that he died after a period of ill health. The designer and photographer, who was the creative director of Chanel and Fendi, was absent from Chanel’s spring 2019 show last month in Paris.

Lagerfeld’s friends and colleagues have posted their condolences on social media.

View this post on Instagram

RIP Karl Lagerfeld

A post shared by Lou Stoppard (@loustoppard) on

Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.