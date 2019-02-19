Fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld dead at 85, reports say

Author: Suzanne Nuyen, TEGNA
Published: 7:06 AM EST February 19, 2019
Updated: 7:07 AM EST February 19, 2019
Iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has died at 85, according to reports from France.
French Closer magazine reports that he died after a period of ill health. The designer and photographer, who was the creative director of Chanel and Fendi, was absent from Chanel’s spring 2019 show last month in Paris.
Lagerfeld’s friends and colleagues have posted their condolences on social media.
