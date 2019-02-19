Bernie Sanders announces he’s running for president in 2020

Author: TEGNA Staff
Published: 6:37 AM EST February 19, 2019
Updated: 6:37 AM EST February 19, 2019
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is announcing Tuesday that he is running for President.
Sanders made the announcement first in an interview with Vermont Public Radio.
Sanders finished second to Hillary Clinton in 2016 for the Democratic nomination, but he faces a much larger field in 2020. At least 11 other people have declared they are running for the Democratic nomination.
