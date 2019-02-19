Bernie Sanders announces he’s running for president in 2020

Sanders finished second to Hillary Clinton in 2016 for the Democratic nomination, but he faces a much larger field in 2020.

Bernie Sanders announces he’s running for president in 2020
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2019, file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Sanders, whose insurgent 2016 presidential campaign reshaped Democratic politics, announced Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 that he is running for president in 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) (Andrew Harnik)
February 19, 2019 at 7:05 AM EST - Updated February 19 at 7:05 AM

Author: TEGNA Staff

Published: 6:37 AM EST February 19, 2019

Updated: 6:37 AM EST February 19, 2019

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is announcing Tuesday that he is running for President.

Sanders made the announcement first in an interview with Vermont Public Radio.

Sanders finished second to Hillary Clinton in 2016 for the Democratic nomination, but he faces a much larger field in 2020. At least 11 other people have declared they are running for the Democratic nomination.

Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.