What’s closed on President’s Day?

FILE - In this undated file photo, the statues of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Teddy Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln are shown at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota. A 9-year-old Texas boy who's losing his vision will get the chance to fulfill his wish to see Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota. Ben Pierce's trip is an effort of South Dakota's Department of Tourism, businesses and attractions in the Black Hills, and celebrity chef and talk show host Rachel Ray, the Argus Leader newspaper reported. (AP Photo, File)