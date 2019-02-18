Website allows Findlay School leaders to connect with local law enforcement faster

FINDLAY (WTOL) - Findlay City Schools is partnering with their local law enforcement to ensure they’re able to help students who experience trauma.
Findlay City Schools has used an Ohio Department of mental Health Grant to launch the website Hancock Handle With Care.
Through the website now, school leaders and counselors can be immediately informed by Findlay police and the Sheriff's department if one of the students was involves in a traumatic event.
Once a police report is filed, a password protected message is sent to the student's school, so the teachers and counselors can be prepared to help anyway they can the next school day.
"Because we had kids going 5 to 7 school days where we didn't know and they were kind of shutting down and we didn't know why, we had already had that in place. This becomes a communications avenue for police to easily get the information to us so we can service those children right away." said Ed Kurt, superintendent of Findlay City Schools.
Trauma informed care is one of the schools districts primary focuses in serving their students.
With the federal holiday Monday, teachers learned more on how to better engage with students who have experienced trauma at home.
School leaders believe in this more well rounded care for the students over just simply focusing on the academics.
“Sometimes they’re hungry, sometimes they need the social aspect of it, and sometimes they need the Trauma Informed Care. So it falls under everything we already do, we all have to be teachers and nurses and counselors and all kinds of things to our children,” said Barb Bish, FCS Community Relations Coordinator.
Parents can also find additional resources on the website
