TPD seeks help to identify burglary suspect

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo police are seeking help to identify a man involved in a burglary on Saturday, Feb. 9.
The burglary occurred at a home on Burger St. in which the dog and two guns were stolen.
Security footage showed three men approach the home, when one of them walked onto the porch and unplugged the security camera.
The homeowners returned to find their back door kicked in and property missing. The front door was still locked.
If you can identify the man pictured or have any information regarding the incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111
