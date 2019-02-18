Red, white or rosé is okay; it’s National Drink Wine Day

TOLEDO (WTOL) - While you might not need a reason to pour yourself a glass of wine, we’ll give you one anyway: It’s National Drink Wine Day!
This day is officially celebrated on Feb. 18, but of course can be recognized all year long.
And while too much of a good thing is never a good thing, wine does have its health benefits.
According to National Day Calendar, moderate wine drinkers have lower risks of liver disease, Type II diabetes, certain kinds of cancers, heart attack and stroke.
It can also reduce the bad cholesterol and increase the good.
Unfortunately, we don’t know who to thank for this day, as National Day Calendar says the creator of National Drink Wine Day is unknown.
Just raise a glass of vino (please enjoy responsibly) and make this Presidents Day a good one!
