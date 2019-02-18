Police investigating smash and grab at Point Place gas station

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Detectives are investigating a smash and grab at a gas station in Point Place
The smash and grab happened at the BP on Ottawa River Road and Suder early Monday morning.
Police say three people used a pickup truck to smash through the front glass of the gas station, leaving behind a lot of damage.
Police say items are missing from the store, but the ATM is intact. Detectives say this was a failed attempt to get away with the ATM.
It is unclear what has been taken, but police say they are working on some leads to determine who did this. They have located the truck, but the three suspects are still on the run.
Police say their faces were disguised.
The manager of the gas station says he plans to open for business, but is not sure what time. Right now, they are working to clean up the mess as fast as possible.
The gas station’s surveillance video will be reviewed to give police a better look at the suspects.
