New initiative wants to supply “Java for G.I.s”

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Sometimes, there's nothing better than sharing a cup of coffee with a friend.
Which is why the American Red Cross has launched a new donations drive to help make that happen for our veterans.
The Program, Java for G.I.s will offer free coffee to local VA clinics, military family support groups and even active duty units from our area.
American Red Cross North Central Ohio Executive director Todd James says the new initiative is will be ongoing, to allow people to donate for the cause whenever they can.
There are seven drop-off locations that have been setup to donate unopened bags or cans of coffee to help give our veterans and active duty military members a free little cup of quality of life.
“So this is just a little thing that we can do to support these folks who’ve done so much for us. And the community likes to help our veterans and our military, they’re looking for ways to do that, and this is a very easy way to do it,” said Todd James.
You can find a list of all dropoff locations for this donation drive here
