Miranda Lambert reveals she secretly got married

Published: 7:03 PM EST February 16, 2019

Country music star Miranda Lambert revealed Saturday that she recently got married to her boyfriend, Brendan McLoughlin.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for....me,” Lambert wrote in a post.

he "We Should Be Friends" singer also shared two photos from the couple's big day.

The news came as a shock to fans, many of whom didn't even realize the two were dating.

According to E! News, the post about her marriage is the first time Lambert has mentioned McLoughlin. In August, she told The Tennessean she was "happily single."

