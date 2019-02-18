Hayes Museum celebrates President’s Day

FREMONT (WTOL) - The property, known as Spiegal Grove in Fremont, Ohio, was the home of the nineteenth president, Rutherford B. Hayes.
The museum has offered Presidents Day activities for families since 2016.
Now, kids can color their favorite Presidents, eat snacks past presidents enjoyed, and read books about the nation’s top office.
“It’s important for them to hold a piece of presidential history, and see where the President lived. They understand that these are people just like them and they learn the history and the importance of what those people did, and the importance of the presidency as it continues,” said Kristine Smith, spokesperson for the museum.
Representative Jim Jordan led a presidential trivia game, awarding each kid a ticket for the sleigh rides outside. Rep. Jordan says local children need to know about Ohio’s role in our country’s history.
“The more we can talk to kids about the history and heritage and, frankly, the links to right here in Ohio, which has been such an important state throughout our nation’s building, I think that’s all good,” said Rep. Jordan (R-OH).
Visitors also had the chance to hold artifacts from the museum collection, including a bronze cast of Abraham Lincoln’s hand, William McKinley’s inkwell, and a ticket to Ronald Reagan’s 1981 inauguration.
“If people become more aware of this facility, and the legacy of President Hayes, and then bringing in all the other Presidents to a love of American history. We need that,” said Jim Miranda, a visitor to the museum.
You can learn more about the Hayes Museum here.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.