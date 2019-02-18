FIRST ALERT: looking ahead to Wednesday morning

TOLEDO (WTOL) -
*Overnight: very cold
*Tuesday: a quiet day
*Wednesday: wintry mix to all rain
*Weekend: prepare for rainy weather
Tonight: partly cloudy and cold. Lows in the teens.
Tuesday: partly sunny, quiet. Highs near freezing.
Wednesday: wintry mix possible in the morning, changing to all rain through the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 30s.
Thursday: mostly cloudy, likely dry. Highs upper 30s.
Friday: partly sunny, mild. Highs low 40s.
Saturday: mostly cloudy, chance of rain showers. Highs low 40s, colder near the lake and bay.
Sunday: a very warm and breezy day, heavy rain showers possible. Highs near 60.
