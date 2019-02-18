FIRST ALERT: looking ahead to Wednesday morning

By Robert Shiels | February 18, 2019 at 5:42 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 5:42 PM

*Overnight: very cold

*Tuesday: a quiet day

*Wednesday: wintry mix to all rain

*Weekend: prepare for rainy weather

Tonight: partly cloudy and cold. Lows in the teens.

Tuesday: partly sunny, quiet. Highs near freezing.

Wednesday: wintry mix possible in the morning, changing to all rain through the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 30s.

Thursday: mostly cloudy, likely dry. Highs upper 30s.

Friday: partly sunny, mild. Highs low 40s.

Saturday: mostly cloudy, chance of rain showers. Highs low 40s, colder near the lake and bay.

Sunday: a very warm and breezy day, heavy rain showers possible. Highs near 60.

