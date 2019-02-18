First Alert Forecast: Icy spots on roads this morning; cloudy skies, chilly day

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It will be a cloudy morning with scattered light snow showers possible. Travel especially before sunrise will be icy and slippery on untreated road surfaces.
It will remain mainly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the upper 20s.
Our next storm system will approach on Wednesday. It may begin as a wintry mix before changing over to all rain. Highs late week could reach toward 40 degrees.
Saturday will be mainly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Sunday will bring a chance of rain, possibly soaking with downpours
