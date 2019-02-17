Snow ahead for Sunday

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Saturday night will be mild and cold.
Lows will drop to near 20 with mostly cloudy skies.
Sunday will start off dry, with clear weather expected for early church services. Snow will start to roll in by noon and continue through much of the afternoon and evening.
About one to two inches of snow is likely with a few spots with more than two inches. Highs will reach the upper 20′s.
Monday, a few light snow flurries may linger into the morning. A few slick spots may be an issue for the morning drive.
Highs will stay below freezing, topping out near 30.
Next week: A slight warm up will settle in by mid and late week.
