More Weather Swings Ahead

TOLEDO (WTOL) - If you’ve grown tired of the swings in weather lately there will be more in the near future. Snow showers and some ice will be likely overnight tonight, please be careful on the roads. Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 20′s. Our next system to watch arrives on Wednesday and could come with a quick burst of morning snow before switching to light rain showers during the afternoon when highs climb above freezing.