Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: Feb. 17, 2019

TOLEDO (WTOL) - What if the 80 percent of kids who show up for kindergarten in Toledo’s public schools unprepared actually came in ready to hit the ground running?
We know that a child’s earliest years are their most formative. So, how would we go about getting to them earlier? Say, pre-K; as in universal, free, preschool.
The idea so intrigues an Ottawa Hills native, he has founded “HOPE Toledo," which stands for, “helping our population educate."
Pete Kadens now lives in the Chicago area. He retired young and wealthy and could do whatever he wanted.
Kadens sits down with Jerry Anderson at the Leading Edge table to discuss why he decided to take on the initiative.
Toledo city council has cash on its hands. Now, the question is: what do they do with it?
Since it is your money, Toledo taxpayers, it’s about time for a city hall update.
Peter Ujvagi is a veteran of city, state and county government. He has served in the Ohio House and was Lucas County’s administrator. Now, he is back on city council representing his beloved 3rd council district; east Toledo and coming across the river to reach into Toledo’s historic old south end.
Jerry Anderson and Ujvagi discuss the surplus and is going to be done with it.
