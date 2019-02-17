Imagination station bird house program runs through Sunday

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The groundhog didn’t see his shadow and so that means only one thing: Spring is right around the corner.
Imagination Station helped kids get prepared for the return of spring creatures with it’s Birds, Bees and Butterflies program. It’s a part of a kick-off to National Engineering Week.
At the Idea Lab Tinkering Space, kids designed and built their own birdhouse. They also were able to take the structure home for their fine feathered friends to enjoy this spring.
“We want them to use the drills, saws used to cut the wood. We really want them to learn how to use the tools," said Amanda Skrybnoski with the Imagination Station.
The Birds, Bee and Butterflies program runs through Sunday.
Imagination Station will be open Monday during Presidents Day.
