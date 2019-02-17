Crews battling ship fire in Oregon

OREGON (WTOL) - Crews are battling a ship fire on Bay Shore Road in Oregon at the CSX Toledo Docks.
Crews on scene say the ship Saint Claire is unoccupied as Oregon and Jerusalem Fire Departments are fighting the flames.
Only one hydrant near the scene is working and taker trucks were brought in to help.
There are no reported injuries.
The Red Cross and a TARTA bus also arrived to the scene to assist.
The TARTA bus is being used so that firefighters can be rotated in and out to stay warm.
WTOL 11 has crews on the scene. This is a developing story. We will update this story as more details are confirmed.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.