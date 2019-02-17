Crews battle weekend ship fire in Oregon

OREGON (WTOL) - Crews are still fighting a ship fire that broke out on Saturday on Bay Shore Road in Oregon at the CSX Toledo Docks.
Conveyor belts on the ship caught fire and melted, essentially creating a big ball of burning rubber.
While the fire is now under control, crews say it will continue to burn for the next two days. They will need to continue pouring water on it until it completely goes out.
On Saturday, only one hydrant near the scene was working, so tanker trucks had to be brought in to help fight the flames.
The Red Cross and a TARTA bus also arrived on the scene to assist.
Firefighters were being rotated in and out, so the TARTA bus was used to keep them warm.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
This story is still developing. We will update this story as more details are confirmed.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.