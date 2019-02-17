Cloudy skies lead up to Sunday snowfall

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A cloudy morning builds into afternoon snowfall today.
Today’s high: 27.
Snow moves in just after noon through Monday morning. Gusty winds up to 25 miles per hour are possible.
Snow accumulation from 1-3 inches is possible, with the heaviest amounts south of Toledo before 10 p.m.
Tonight’s low: 21.
Light snowfall is possible early Monday morning, then expect mostly cloudy skies with the high around 30.
WEEK AHEAD: Another round of snow is possible midweek, then a wintry mix is possible late Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s to mid-40s.
