Valentine’s Day at Poco Piatti

SYLVANIA, - Love was in the air Thursday night at Poco Piatti in Sylvania.
The Middle Eastern restaurant was packed with couples sharing dinner and their love for one another on this Valentines Day.
“Just be good partners. Keep each other laughing. Love each other and good faith” said Jeff Dempsey.
“Compromise," added Jeff’s wife Shelia.
Poco Piatti has a one of a kind mouth-watering desert every Valentines Day for the lovers.
“It’s a chocolate mousse with vanilla ice cream and graham cracker brittle,” said Chef Zak White.
If you’re looking for a romantic couple there it’s Scott and Rachel Straka.
They’re been married for three years, have one child and another on the way.
Scott uses one right word to describe why he loves Rachel
“Everything."
Rachel gave Scott a book for Valentines Day where she wrote down the words describing her love for him.
“Patient, kind, unbelievable. I also said frustrated, smart, funny, attractive, selfless.”
Characteristics all couples hope to find in one another.
