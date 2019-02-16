Showcase Home Star of House and Home Show

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Two types of people are coming to the House and Home Show.
Those who are interested in remodeling and those interested in building.
And there were a variety of trends this year.
“Things with a little more comfortable feeling. Those two are more traditional here In Northwest Ohio,” according to Jess Wagner of the Home Builders Association of Greater Toledo.
Local developers and vendors have built a showcase home on the floor of the Seagate Centre with a contemporary bathroom, comfortable living room with a fireplace and a classy kitchen.
But the centerpiece is outdoor living featuring a spacious patio that includes an outdoor grill and adjacent pool.
“Where we live right now it’s cold. We only get so many months of the year to be outside so most of our designs are focusing on outdoor areas,” said Steven Gillenwater of Squires Builder Developer.
The showcase home is also a smart home. It can be set up to program everything from your smartphone.
“We can control every single thing in your house. TV, music, thermostat, blinds, door locks, security system, garage doors, anything that can be controlled we can control it right from here,” said Ben Remer of Design Entertainment.
The show runs through Sunday at the Seagate Centre in downtown Toledo. Admission is $10 for adults and kids under twelve get in for free.
Half price tickets are available at Packos restaurants and Churchills Markets.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.