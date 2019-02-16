Project Linus providing quilts of love

HOLLAND (WTOL) - Project Linus is a project of love.
Quilts for children in need were assembled Saturday at Living Faith United Methodist Church in Holland.
The mission of Project Linus is to provide a sense of security, warmth and comfort to kids who are ill or traumatized.
“It’s always great to be able to help children at any time and people,” said quilter Karen Lindenberger.
It’s done through gifts of new, handmade, washable quilts loving crafted by volunteers.
“It started in 1999 with a lady’s son in the hospital and he took his blanket with him to be in the hospital and she thought all kids need a blanket when in the hospital,” according to Billie Szymanski of Project Linus.
By the end of the day, 100 quilts will be pieced together. Anyone who can learn to tie a square knot was joining in the fun.
This was the first time St. Francis High School student Justin Oberle ever sewed.
“It’s going pretty well. Helping out the community,” he said.
Others in the community already pitched in. Workers at the BP Husky Refinery in Oregon dropped off a load of quilts. So did a group of Eagle Scouts.
The quilts will now go to Toledo Children’s Hospital, St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center and Lucas County Children’s Services.
“If I can give them a moment of comfort it’s worth it,” added sewer Judy Kandiguranis.
The quilts will be blessed at Sunday services then distributed throughout the community.
