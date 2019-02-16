Pitbill gets second chance after abuse investigation

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It was a photo that originally sparked anger for some. Anger that led to an arrest and charges for Kendrick Douglas, but the story isn't over for the dog that’s being dragged in the photo.
In fact, it's really just beginning.
This is one happy pair. Izzy, a six-month-old Pitbull and her new owner Deputy Sheriff Shawn McMahon. They love snuggling, playing, and hanging out. The love she’s getting now is much different than just a few months ago.
Toledo Police posted a photo regarding an animal cruelty complaint. So many felt for Izzy after seeing the photo online, but none more so than Deputy McMahon after his friend showed him the picture.
“I don’t understand how someone could treat another living being like that,” said Deputy Shawn McMahon.
He quickly talked to the dog warden and humane society and was able to adopt Izzy after her injuries healed.
Deputy McMahon knows law enforcement as he’s in the D.A.R.T. Unit, but he’s so thankful for the officers and investigators who stepped up to help his pup when she couldn’t.
Now, the two are looking forward to a long life together.
“She just has absolutely brightened every day for me,” said Deputy McMahon. “She is just such a cool little dog and I love her to death!”
The cruelty case was dismissed, but it’s easy to see, there’s certainly a happily ever after for Izzy.
