Perrysburg teachers discuss diversity at annual conference

PERRYSBURG (WTOL) - In the last two weeks, there have been two separate racially motivated cases of vandalism in Perrysburg. The first in a high school bathroom and the second at a home for sale inside the city limits.
The school district is coming together to condemn hate and fight for diversity.
Friday there were no students at Perrysburg Schools, but that doesn't mean the classrooms weren't full. Instead, teachers were getting a few lessons of their own.
“What we’re learning today we can bring into our classrooms and we can model what we’re seeing as respecting diversity,” said Kathy Mayfield, a Junior High Teacher at Perrysburg Schools. “And the students, they pick up on those lessons even if it’s not explicitly stated. They realize what respect looks like.”
Teachers attended Perrysburg’s fourth “Meeting the Needs of Diverse Learners” conference. The district offered nearly 50 different sessions ranging in topics from racial bias, to drug addiction, goal setting, psychology and more to empower teachers in their classrooms.
"If we could ever cue in on the fact of the power that you all have, wow,” said Perry Harris, a speaker at Friday’s teacher conference. “It goes farther past math, science and social studies. "
Teachers are facing more challenges today with social media, new fads like vaping, and more. They say it’s important to not only educate children but also to help raise awesome human beings.
“Our role grows as kids get more and more involved in lots of different things because between going home and going to sports this that and the other, we see kids a lot more than their parents do sometimes,” said Darryl Edge, a fourth-grade teacher at Perrysburg Schools. “So, we have to really step in and try to hopefully build in those foundational pieces for them.”
While this conference was already scheduled, teachers say it’s important to tackle big issues with their students like the racism that’s occurring in their community.
“Rather than trying to bury the issues that lie within our community,” said Kathy Mayfield. “It’s worth taking the time to have an open discussion about them."
”I think it’s important for us to explain that to the kids and say unfortunately these are situations that are happening,” said Darryl Edge. “But we want you to grow and to learn to not follow that tradition."
Teachers are hopeful these discussions will create a stronger Perrysburg.
