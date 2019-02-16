Neighbors Frustrated with Racist Graffiti in south Toledo

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Neighbors are fed up with graffiti in their South Toledo neighborhood. They say it is nerve-wracking and disrespectful.
Overnight, a shed at Heatherdowns Park was defaced with the bright right letters of a racist term. The vandal also defacing the front and opposite side of the building as well.
Now, neighbors want action.
"We will not condone the racial slur or the defacing of property here. People work very hard for the stuff that they have,” Patrick Harvey said, coordinator of the Glendale/Glanzman Neighborhood Watch.
For the third time since the beginning of the year, a south Toledo park has been vandalized with racist graffiti. This time, the vandalism defacing around seven cars and four garages as well. Parks and recreation leaders say the vandalism isn’t just disheartening, it’s costly. It costs the city at least a few hundred dollars in supplies and manhours to clean up graffiti each time it happens.
Parks leaders also want citizens to enjoy the new rebranding and updates coming to Toledo’s Parks, not fear their ruin.
"We want people to celebrate, and own and protect those parks, and I think the people that use them and love them and live around them, I would hope those people are doing that very thing,” Karen Ranney Wolkins said, commissioner of Toledo Parks, Recreation and Forestry.
One officer said Toledo Police haven’t received much information or calls about the graffiti and vandalism. She said unless neighbors get involved in their neighborhood and keep their eyes and ears open, police won’t be able to do their jobs.
"You guys have to make that initial call. No matter how minute it seems, if it seems small, just give us a call so we can get on top of it,” Toledo Police Officer Melissa Stephens said.
Neighbors say they are taking action by contacting their local city leaders and police. They are asking for a Skycop camera to be set up in the area as well as an increased police presence.
They say even one graffiti incident is one too many.
