Lima man hospitalized after crashing into ditch

LIMA (WTOL) - One man is injured after he crashed into a ditch in Lima early Saturday morning.
Michael Schimmoeller, 48, of Lima was traveling southbound on Jervis Rd. when he failed to stop at a stop sign at Lincoln Highway.
Schimmoeller then traveled through a private driveway before striking a ditch at around 1:30 a.m.
He was transported to the hospital where he remains in stable condition.
Schimmoeller was not wearing a seat belt and is suspected of using a cell phone at the time of the crash.
Alcohol is also suspected to be a factor.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to never drive impaired or distracted and to always wear a properly adjusted seat belt.
