Lima man hospitalized after crashing into ditch
By WTOL Newsroom | February 16, 2019 at 1:40 PM EST - Updated February 16 at 1:46 PM

LIMA (WTOL) - One man is injured after he crashed into a ditch in Lima early Saturday morning.

Michael Schimmoeller, 48, of Lima was traveling southbound on Jervis Rd. when he failed to stop at a stop sign at Lincoln Highway.

Schimmoeller then traveled through a private driveway before striking a ditch at around 1:30 a.m.

He was transported to the hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Schimmoeller was not wearing a seat belt and is suspected of using a cell phone at the time of the crash.

Alcohol is also suspected to be a factor.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to never drive impaired or distracted and to always wear a properly adjusted seat belt.

