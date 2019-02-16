The director of Toledo Lucas County Public Library dies suddenly

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo Lucas County Public Library announced that its director, Clyde Scoles, died Friday evening.
Scoles dedicated his career to Ohio libraries as he served as the director of Toledo Lucas County Public Library since 1985.
He also held many leadership roles at Columbus Metropolitan and Zanesville libraries, the Ohio Legislative Reference Bureau, the American Library Association, OHIONET Inc., and the Ohio Library Council.
In addition to his impressive resume he also served as an Adjunct Professor at Kent State University’s School of Library Science, the University of Michigan’s School of Information, and Wayne State University’s School of Information Science.
He is known for making the Library a cornerstone of the community.
Details about funeral service will be made known as soon as they are available.
