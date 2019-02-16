City of Toledo now offers free mediation services

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The City of Toledo wants to help you peacefully resolve arguments.
Toledo's Human Relations Committee will now provide a mediator for any people or businesses that volunteer to work through their issues and come to a compromise.
This $64,000 program has a lofty goal.
“What we’re also trying to do is nip things in the bud a little. Where there’s a conflict, to keep it there so it doesn’t go into the courts,” Chair of Mediation Tom Douglas said.
The goal is to help people see each other’s perspective in a disagreement, and avoid costly and expensive legal battles.
