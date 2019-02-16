Celebrate Black History Month by supporting local businesses

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Celebrating Black History Month here in northwest Ohio can be as simple as enjoying a hot cooked meal or sitting down at the barbershop for a haircut.
Ruby’s Kitchen on Reynolds Road and Hobbs Barbershop on Detroit have been a part of the Toledo community for a combined total 60 years.
“I’ve been in business for 16 years and I’ve been here on Reynolds for three years now," said Ruby Butler, owner of Ruby’s Kitchen.
“I moved here in this location in 1975,” said Johnny Hobbs, owner of Hobbs Barber Shop.
Both owners say that they’re here to serve the community, no matter who you are, and once you visit their establishments you’ll fit right in.
“I have a wide of variety of customers. I have a -- well, really all nationalities come in here and when they come in they feel so much at home,” Butler said.
“I got all kinds of different people. From pastors, to policemen, to teachers, all kinds of different factory workers, all kinds of different lives come in here,” Hobbs said.
Both Butler and Hobbs have goals when it comes to reaching more clientele.
Hobbs hopes that each young person who sits in his chair is inspired by him to further their education, and Butler looks to gain a young crowd who can have more conversations over a home-cooked meal.
