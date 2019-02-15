Weekend to Start out Bright

TOLEDO (WTOL) -
*Saturday: mild afternoon expected
*Sunday: snow likely, accumulations possible
*Next Week: rain and snow at midweek
Temperatures will be near normal to start the weekend. Some sunshine can be expected Saturday with high temperatures in the low to middle 30s. This will be an afternoon that may feel a little warmer.
The sky will be overcast early Sunday. There is a chance of light snow moving in through the afternoon. Accumulations should be less than 2 inches into Sunday night. Northeast winds will gust to around 25 mph putting more of a chill in the air.
Next week will feature temperatures near normal readings. A storm system at midweek will bring a chance of rain and snow, likely on Wednesday.
