Veterans get surprise Valentines from Toledoans

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Huntington Bank and its customers took time to deliver hand-written Valentines to local Veterans at the Toledo VA.
"It means a lot when you get something from the heart from someone else, it means a lot," Veteran Anthony Garbo said.
Garbo served 12 years in the Marine Corps and said handwritten letters have special meaning after his time serving overseas.
"There was a time when Al-Qaida blew up our mail truck and stuff like that so, we didn't get mail for a month, but the one things we get was letters from kids at school and stuff, and that just made your day," Garbo said.
It was even more special for him to share the moment with veterans from different generations and all different branches of the military.
"You can't talk to a lot of people, but it doesn't matter what generation it is, it's the same military," Garbo said.
It was also special for Jackie Bodi, who served more than eight years in the Air Force.
“I think it’s really great that there are people who still appreciate those of us who have served and still are serving,” Bodi said.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.