TPS substitute teacher put on leave after assault allegation

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A TPS substitute teacher is on paid leave following assault allegations against her.
A woman claims the substitute assaulted her 13-year-old son last Friday, at Robinson Elementary School.
The student was allegedly grabbed and thrown to the ground.
No charges have been filed as of Friday afternoon.
The school district is investigating.
James Gant, chief of staff of Toledo Public Schools, released a statement Thursday.
“A long-term substitute teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a disciplinary hearing. At this time, no further information can be provided as the district does not comment on personnel matters.”
