Tinder-inspired app created to help cows find the perfect match

Author: Samantha Mitchell
Published: 11:00 AM EST February 14, 2019
Updated: 11:07 AM EST February 14, 2019
A British company with a knack for cattle and farming development has constructed a Tinder-inspired app for livestock in the 'mooood' for love.
The app will allow farmers to swipe left or right to “identify breeding stock and partners for their cattle, in the quest for moo-love.” In other words, farmers will be able to swipe right for yes and left for no for cows on sale.
Farmers will first be asked if they are looking for bulls to breed with their cows or vice versa. Once you have a perfect match, farmers will be redirected to SellMyLivestock, where they contact the vendor and see some more 'udderly' perfect photos.
“Finding the right match can be daunting for us humans, let alone if you’re a four-legged farm animal," co-founder Jamie McInnes said. “And while this is a bit of fun on Valentine’s Day, it highlights how relevant online matchmaking is for farmers looking for breeding livestock."
Mooove over, FarmersOnly.com.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.