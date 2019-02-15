Port Clinton begins process of possibly establish a DORA

PORT CLINTON (WTOL) - Another Northwest Ohio community is preparing to setup their own Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area.
At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, the group Main Street Port Clinton officially brought forward a proposal to establish a DORA.
The group has been researching the designated drinking area for a year, and say that around 90 percent of city leaders and businesses are interested.
The current proposed area covers downtown Port Clinton from Adams Street to Monroe Street and stretches north across the Portage River.
The proposal was given to the planning and development commission, and organizers hope the DORA can be established by May.
“We’re always looking for ways to keep people in Port Clinton longer. And we think this is a great opportunity to keep them here for at least one extra beer and a stroll around town,” said Mike Roder with Main Street Port Clinton.
And Main Street Port Clinton will be hosting a field trip of sorts for anyone in town who has never experienced a DORA.
On February 21st at 3 p.m., you can get on a shuttle at the city administration building and take a trip to downtown Toledo and experience that DORA in person.
