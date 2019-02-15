Northview students teach peers about mental health

SYLVANIA (WTOL) - Suicide rates are up, and have reached a 40-year high.
Teen years can be a dark time for kids and that's why local students at Sylvania Northview High School are shining a light for peers.
"I'm a trans(gender) student and I've had a lot of bullying, especially in the past right after I came out," said Ry Pinksi.
She and her teammates are in the Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) challenge to bring community awareness to a health issue.
She wanted to address mental health based on pain she's experienced.
“I think mental health and mental illness is prevalent among teens especially with social media and bullying,” said Med-Tech teacher Melissa Cafferty.
Throughout the year, the group has been teaching peers about anxiety, depression, body image and gender identity in their classes, posting flyers and brochures and getting published in local papers.
"Hearing this, they know that they're not alone," said Bailee Borgerson, a junior who listened to the presentation.
The Centers for Disease Control says more than 54 percent of people who died by suicide had no known mental health condition.
That makes this lesson even more important to get out.
"There was a girl, who came up after one of our health class presentations and gave us all a big hug because it really spoke to her and it really warmed my heart because we were doing something good," said Steven Barry, who is one of the students in the group.
The teens just won first place at the Regional competition and will advance to States and hopefully Nationals in June.
If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, you can text CONNECT to the Crisis Text Line at 7-4-1-7-4-1.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.