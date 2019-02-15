Man seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Wood Co.

WOOD COUNTY (WTOL) - One man is seriously injured after a singe-vehicle crash in Wood County on Valentine’s Day.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Bays Road near Bradner Road in Montgomery Township.
Police say 22-year-old Caleb Holstein was driving a 2008 Honda Fit east on Bays Road when he traveled off the left side of the road, hit a utility pole and rolled the vehicle before coming to a stop in the westbound lane.
Police say Holstein had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to St. Vincent Hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries.
Police say he was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and impairment does not appear to be a factor.
The crash is under investigation.
