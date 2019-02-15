Lucas County Sheriff’s Office seeking 150 corrections officers.

LUCAS COUNTY (WTOL) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is hiring. Right now the department is out about 100 officers.
Sheriff John Tharp said he is planning on hiring 150 corrections officers over the next few months. The minimum age to be a corrections officer is also being lowered to 18 years old. Back in September the department lowered the minimum age for corrections officers to 19.
“There are people that are 25, 30-years-old who do not have the maturity to work and I know there are people who are 19-years-old that do have the maturity to work here,” said Tharp.
Tharp compared the age difference to the minimum age for the military.
“We have a lot of 19, 20-year-old people in our community that are certainly qualified to be correction officers. They’re strong, they’re smart,” he said.
The open positions are open to anyone seeking a job where you can build in the ranks of law enforcement.
The new officers will not go through the academy at the same time but the sessions will overlap, in order to fill the positions as quickly as possible.
The department is also hosting a job fair on March 25th and 26th at the UAW on 2300 Ashland Avenue in Toledo.
