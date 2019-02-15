Former Toledo police officer faces OVI charges after hit-skip accident

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Kyle Martin has resigned his position as a Toledo police officer amid an internal investigation and ongoing traffic charges.
On Jan. 27, Toledo police arrested Martin, 27, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and failure to stop after an accident.
Martin’s resignation ends his affiliation with the Toledo Police Department.
“I will continue to hold officers to the highest standard, of which the citizens of Toledo expect and deserve” said Chief George Kral. “The response from the on-duty supervisors is exactly what is taught and expected of them when they encounter officer misconduct.”
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.