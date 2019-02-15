Delta man sentenced to prison for sexual contact with person under 13

DELTA (WTOL) - A Delta man will spend more than 8 years in prison for having sexual contact with a person under 13 years old.
A judge sentenced 45-year-old Ryan Fervida to 99 months in prison after pleading guilty to gross sexual imposition, illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance and importuning.
Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman said from about August 2015 to February 2017, Fervida had sexual contact with a person under the age of 13 and created obscene material depicting a minor as a participant.
Fervida was found to be a Tier 1 sex offender, which requires address registration and verification for a period of 15 years with in-person verification every year with the sheriff of all counties in which he lives.
Fervida must also pay any fees, court-appointed counsel fees and all prosecution costs.
