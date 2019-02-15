BGSU expert breaks down border wall discussion

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Congress approved a comprehensive spending and border security bill that will keep the government running on Thursday.
Now it will head to President Donald Trump’s desk and White House officials say he’s expected to sign it. In addition, they say he also plans to declare a national emergency to address the crisis at the border.
WTOL 11 wanted to dig deeper into what this decision means to political science experts. They said as the spending bill awaits President Trump’s signature, what comes next could set new precedents.
Dr. Nicole Kalaf-Hughes is an associate professor of political science at Bowling Green State University. She said Thursday’s news from the capital sends a few messages to the country.
“Shutting down the border sends a signal to his base that he is still pretty serious about immigration and the border, even if he doesn’t get the money from Congress,” said Dr. Kalaf-Hughes. “It then sends a signal to Congress that he can just go around them and find money other places.”
While the president has said he will call a national emergency, others say they will legally challenge that move. Experts say it’s still unclear what would happen next.
“We don’t know what the court will decide,” explained Dr. Nicole Kalaf-Hughes. “The court has both decided for presidents doing this and against it depending on the situations, so it could go either way. It won’t be something where all the sudden a national emergency is declared, money comes in and the wall is built.”
As we wait to see what President Trump decides, Dr. Kalaf-Hughes says if the border is declared a national emergency it would change political tactics into the future.
“As soon as this happens, the next president odds are they will use this as a tool as well,” said Dr. Kalaf-Hughes. “Just like with congressional shutdowns, it’s a bargaining tool. Unfortunately, it’s a barging tool that hurts Americans and hurts the economy, but that’s all it is. It’s just a bargaining tool and this will become, if we start seeing this used more often, it will become another bargaining tool and a way to skirt congress completely.”
While we don’t know exactly what is next for the border wall, it’s surely something people across the country will be watching closely.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.