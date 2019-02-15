BG’s Ohio State Highway Patrol post has dispatcher of the year, humanitarian award winner

COLUMBUS (WTOL) - The Bowling Green Dispatch Center has the best in the state working there, as proven by Ohio State Highway Patrol honors released Friday.
Dispatcher Tara J. Barnhart, of the Bowling Green Dispatch Center, earned statewide honors as the 2018 Dispatcher of the Year.
Barnhart was selected from nine District Dispatchers of the Year across the state.
Also recognized Friday was Trooper Willie E. Richardson, of the Bowling Green Post.
He was honored with the Robert M. Chiaramonte Humanitarian Award, which recognizes officers dedicated to humanitarian causes on the highway and in their communities.
Also receiving area honors was Sergeant Thomas Halko, of the Sandusky Post, who was honored with the Colonel Thomas W. Rice Leadership Award, which is presented to one sworn supervisory officer for outstanding leadership.
Administrative Professional 1 Beth Stewart Bullinger, of the Van Wert Post, received the Employee Recognition Award, which is presented annually to recognize excellence by a professional employee.
