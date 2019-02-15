Bellevue couple married on Valentine’s Day, celebrates 72nd anniversary

BELLEVUE (WTOL) - Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate your relationship with your significant other and on the love holiday, there’s a couple in Bellevue who has been celebrating Valentine’s Day together for more than seven decades.
“And she was there with her mother and dad. I asked her for a date, and that started it right there,” said 92-year-old Donald Tedhams.
Donald and Marjorie Tedhams began their courtship in 1946 and in less than a year were prepared to marry.
Coming out of a four-year service in the US Navy during World War II, the window to get approval for their housing was short, so they got married at the beginning of 1947.
And once the couple decided they were going to be married in the month of February, Marjorie knew exactly what day she wanted her wedding to be; a day that Don would have been hard pressed to forget.
“Because my dad never could remember my mother’s and so I said my husband will always remember mine, Valentines Day,” said Marjorie.
The couple moved to Bellevue in 1963, where Don eventually held a seat on city council and later served two terms as mayor. They raised three children, and have six grandkids and 16 great grandchildren.
“I have no tips or suggestions or anything. Live each day as it comes.” said Marjorie.
“You know, we had our ups and downs, but we knew how to smooth it out again too. And that’s what people ought to do today.” said Don.
Thursday, Don and Marjorie were surprised with a visit by their three children, some of whom traveled from Florida to visit.
They enjoyed a special anniversary lunch with their family, and showed how love truly can last a lifetime.
“I’d do it over again. I really would, I’d marry him again. Now that I know what it’s like, I definitely know I would,” said Marjorie.
