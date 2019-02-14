Woman buys $2 million winning lottery ticket in Dundee

DUNDEE, (WTOL) - It’s one Monroe County woman’s lucky day after she won $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s 100X The Cash instant game Wednesday, according to Michigan Lottery Collect.
The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.
She bought her winning ticket at Waterstradt’s 5 Points party store, located on South Custer Road in Dundee, Michigan.
Lightning struck twice for the lucky player as she told the Michigan Lottery Collect she bought the $2 million dollar ticket with winnings from a previous $20 winning ticket.
“I began scratching the ticket and when I saw I had won $2 million, I couldn’t believe it. I said to my husband: ‘What do you think about being millionaires?’ When I showed him the ticket, he had to check it over several times because he was also in disbelief," she told the Michigan Lottery Collect.
The Michigan Lottery Collect says collectively, lottery players won more than $960 million with instant games in 2017.
Lottery instant games may be purchased at 11,000 retailers across Michigan.
