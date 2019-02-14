Valentine’s Day deals and freebies

(WTOL) - You don’t have to be hit by Cupid’s arrow to enjoy great deals on Valentine’s Day!
Check them out:
Auntie Anne’s Pretzels - Buy one heart-shaped pretzel, get one free with this coupon. Valid only on Valentine’s Day.
Blaze Pizza - Get two pepperoni pizzas for $10 when you order online. Valid at participating locations. No substitutions allowed.
Carabba’s Italian Grill - Now through Feb. 17, get one of their Valentine’s Day specials featuring a four-course meal for two starting at $45.
Dunkin’ Donuts - Head over to get their heart-shaped donuts for that special someone in your life. You can also download free digital Dunkintines to go with the donuts.
Golden Corral - Get their Valentine’s Buffet featuring prime rib now through Feb. 17.
Hooter’s - Take a picture of your ex to Hooter’s to shred, and you’ll get 10 free boneless wings with a purchase of any 10 wings on Valentine’s Day only.
Hungry Howie’s - Tell someone you love them with a heart-shaped pizza for $6.99 using the code HEART1 or a heart-shaped pizza plus a heart-shaped Howie Cheese Bread for $12.99 using the code HEART2.
Max & Erma - For $29, score Cupid’s special Valentine’s Dinner for Two on Feb. 14. The meal includes two starters, two entrees and a dessert to share.
Olive Garden - Starting at $35.99, bring home a delicious meal for two with their Valentine’s Takeout Dinner for Two, featuring soup or salad with breadsticks and a dipping sauce, a shareable entree for two and a dessert. Use code 5TOGO for $5 off your order. Valid for takeout only.
Orange Leaf - Get a BOGO Valentine’s Day deal for a sweet treat using this coupon.
Outback Steakhouse - Now through Feb. 17, get a 4-course Aussie Celebration for Two including a Bloomin’ Onion to share, two entrees with two freshly made sides, two signature side salads and a classic cheesecake to share.
Papa John’s - Now through Feb. 28, get an additional 30% off regular menu price orders using code GET30 at checkout.
Pizza Hut - Get any large pizza for $10.99 using code THANKYOU at checkout from now through Feb. 17. Valid for carry-out only.
P.F. Chang’s - A Valentine’s day dinner for two for $25 per person could be yours now through Feb. 17. Includes two soups, one shared Street Fare appetizer, two entrees and one shared dessert.
Potbelly Sandwich Soup - Like we said earlier, you don’t have to be in a relationship to enjoy Valentine’s Day. Get a free Potbelly cookie if you go to the restaurant without a significant other.
Qdoba - Get an entree, share a kiss then get another entree for free on Valentine’s Day.
Shoney’s - Get dinner for two for $24.99 from 4 p.m. to close, including a dessert to share.
Starbucks - From 3 p.m. to close on Valentine’s Day, score a BOGO free grande or venti handcrafted espresso beverages during their Happy Hour event.
Texas Roadhouse- Get dinner for two, including an appetizer and two entrees, for $39.99.
TGIFridays - Score half-price bottles of red, white or rose wine now through Feb. 19.
Waffle House - Make your reservations for a candlelit Valentine’s Day dinner.
White Castle - If Waffle House isn’t your style, you can also call to make a reservation at White Castle for Valentine’s Day dinner from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
