Toledo organization works to empower neighbors in case of an active shooter situation

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It’s been one year since 17 students were gunned down in Parkland, Florida and more than a dozen others were injured.
Locally, neighbors are remembering the tragedy, by becoming informed and engaged in case of an active shooter situation in our neighborhood.
On Wednesday the shots were fake, but neighbors in west Toledo were learning what they should do in the case of an active shooter.
“That’s why things like this are good,” said Steve Sulewski, a west Toledo resident. “Where people get trained or know how to get out of the way.”
Those at Wednesday’s meeting did get out of the way for their scenario shooting. Leaders with the West Toledo Neighborhood Association put on the event to empower their neighbors.
“The number one reason, there’s too many people walking around with illegal guns,” said Tina Scott, West Toledo Neighborhood Association. “I mean this is ridiculous. You’re seeing this in other states you never know where it’s going to happen and when it’s going to happen so education and preparedness is the key.”
Mass shootings have happened all over the country in so many different areas from concerts, to bars, schools and more.
Toledo police say it's important in the midst of the chaos that you know how to respond quickly.
“We prepare our children in schools and now we’re trying to prepare people in the general public.”
They suggest if you are even in a situation that you avoid, deny and defend. They say you should try to leave the scene first. If you can’t do that you should deny access to where you are for the shooter by locking a door and if that doesn’t work, you need to defend yourself.
Neighbors who got to test their new knowledge say they feel much more prepared and less anxious.
"I think it's more about being aware of our surroundings and being able to know and help others when something happens," said Meghan McQueen, who attended Wednesday’s meeting.
“It means people care about the community and that’s what the West Toledo Neighborhood Association is all about, unity in the community,” said Tina Scott.Together they feel this not only makes them safer, but the entire community as a whole.
